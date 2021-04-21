Audi S5 Sportback: Top feature highlights

German luxury car manufacturer introduced the Audi S5 Sportback in India on 22 March. Introduced at Rs 79.06 lakh, this is the second model to be launched by the company in India this year. The company claims that the S5 Sportback combines the comfort and luxury of a premium sedan with the power and exhilaration of a sportscar. Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights of the S5 Sportback.

Performance

The Audi S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine that produces 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph. The vehicle has four drive modes - auto, comfort, dynamic and individual. For maximum fuel efficiency, the vehicle gets a Start-Stop function which shuts off the engine when the car is at rest and turns it back on as soon as the brake pedal is released.

The S Sports suspension is fitted with a tauter spring and suspension setup for precise handling and superior road holding, with additional damper control available as an option. Moreover, the quattro distributes the torque in a ratio of 40:60 to front and rear axles respectively, via a mechanical differential, in normal driving conditions. This rear axle bias of the drive claims to provide a sportier driving experience that can be experienced only in a rear-wheel driven sports car.

Exterior

The Audi S5 Sportback features large surfaces with sharp edges along the periphery. The vehicle gets a robust and pronounced shoulder line that flows above the wheel arches. It sports a coupe-style roof that swoops downwards towards the rear and is complemented with a spoiler on the boot lid. The frameless windows add to the sporty character.

The vehicle gets optional black styling and high-gloss styling packages which accentuate the sporty lines of the car. The S bumper and the detailed radiator grille highlight the extensive performance that the vehicle is capable of. Additional feature highlights include Matrix LED headlamps and a panoramic sunroof.

Interior

The inlays with matt brushed aluminium come as standard along with flat-bottomed leather-wrapped steering wheels. The vehicle will also get a large 12.30-inch high-definition display of the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and a state-of-art infotainment system. The optional Head-up Display - adjustable for the driver’s height - offers important information like vehicle speed, navigation, warning messages, and the like directly to the driver’s line of sight. It offers three-zone automatic air conditioning as standard, while Audi Park Assist is a part of the optional equipment.