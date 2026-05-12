Audi Q9 Interior Revealed Ahead of Global Debut

Q9 will be Audi’s new flagship SUV

Features include illuminated panoramic roof and automatic doors

Audi has revealed the interior of the upcoming Q9 ahead of its global debut scheduled in the coming months. Positioned as the brand’s new flagship SUV, the Q9 focuses heavily on luxury, space, and in-cabin technology, while also introducing several firsts for the German marque.

The Q9 will be available in both six and seven-seat configurations. Buyers opting for the six-seat version will get two electrically adjustable captain seats in the second row with active ventilation for both the seat base and backrest. The front seats also get ventilation and massage functions, while all seats in the SUV are partially power-adjustable as standard. For practicality, the third row seatbacks can be folded individually via electric controls.

One of the biggest highlights of the Q9 is the introduction of electrically operated doors, a first for an Audi production model. The doors can be opened or closed using the key, myAudi app, MMI system, brake pedal, or even the seatbelt buckle. Audi has also integrated surround sensors with obstacle detection that can prevent the doors from opening into nearby objects or approaching cyclists, particularly useful in tight urban spaces.

The Q9 gets a massive panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency. The glass roof features nine individually controllable sections that can turn opaque at the touch of a button. Interestingly, the roof automatically turns opaque when the SUV is parked and restores the previous setting once restarted. Top variants also get 84 integrated LEDs within the roof structure that work with the ambient lighting system and support 30 colour themes.

Audi has equipped the Q9 with an updated Bang & Olufsen premium sound system featuring 4D audio technology. Apart from conventional surround sound and headrest speakers, the setup also uses seat-mounted actuators that allow occupants to physically feel bass and sound effects through the seats.

The dashboard houses Audi’s latest MMI panoramic display setup, while the centre console gets dual wireless charging pads compliant with the Qi2.2 standard. These support simultaneous fast charging for two smartphones and are compatible with MagSafe enabled devices.

The Q9 also features a large heads-up display, although complete technical details regarding the infotainment and screen layout are yet to be revealed.

The Q9 will become Audi’s new flagship SUV globally and is expected to sit above the Q7 and Q8 in the brand’s lineup. More details including powertrains, dimensions, and market rollout plans will be announced closer to its official debut later this year. Audi could also bring the Q9 to India, although its arrival is expected only sometime in 2027.