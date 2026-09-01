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    New Audi Q3 Bookings Open: Festive Season Launch

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    New Audi Q3 Bookings Open: Festive Season Launch
    • Bookings through the app, website, and dealerships
    • Distinct four-cylinder advantage over a direct SUV rival

    The gen-3 Audi Q3 is perhaps the most important product for Audi India. Set to launch during the festive season, bookings for this SUV have started for a token of Rs. 1 lakh. Reservations can be made from the official website, myAudi connect app, or at Audi India dealerships.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Audi Q3 gets low-set headlights and separate DRL modules, signature grille, contrast shades on the bumper, dual-tone alloys, 18-inch tyres, dual-screen dashboard estate, column-mounted drive selector, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, second-row AC vents with dedicated climate control, and a wireless charging pad. Moreover, it has gone up from 4,485mm to 4,531mm in length.

    Audi New Q3 Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Audi Q3 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that churns out 200bhp/320Nm, paired with a DCT. This engine has a distinct advantage over its SUV rival – the BMW X1 LWB which utilises a three-cylinder unit. In the entry-level luxury space, the Audi Q3 will rival the Mercedes GLA, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Mini Countryman, and the BMW X1 LWB. Not only the luxury space, the new Q3 will also compete against established offerings like the Volkswagen Tayron, Skoda Kodiaq, MG Majestor, and the Toyota Fortuner.

    Audi New Q3 Image
    Audi New Q3
    Rs. 46.00 - 52.00 Lakh
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