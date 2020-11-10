Audi India to hike prices from January 2021

- The ex-showroom price of Audi’s models will be increased up to two per cent

- The hike is attributed to currency fluctuations and rising input costs

Audi India has announced a price increase of up to two per cent across its entire model range owing to the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs. The revised prices will come into effect from 1 January, 2021.

In 2020, Audi has launched models such as the Q8, A8 L, RS7 Sportback, RS Q8, and the Q2 in the country this year. The brand recently introduced the Q8 Celebration with a price tag of Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here. The company is also offering a ‘Peace of Mind’ package for the Q2 that comes bundled with a five-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices. Starting 1 January, 2021, our model range will see a price revision of up to two per cent. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth. Continuing our focus on customer-centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible. We are offering several service-related packages that will ensure ease of ownership for our customers.”