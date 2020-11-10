CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India to hike prices from January 2021

    Audi India to hike prices from January 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    287 Views
    Audi India to hike prices from January 2021

    - The ex-showroom price of Audi’s models will be increased up to two per cent

    - The hike is attributed to currency fluctuations and rising input costs

    Audi India has announced a price increase of up to two per cent across its entire model range owing to the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs. The revised prices will come into effect from 1 January, 2021.

    In 2020, Audi has launched models such as the Q8, A8 L, RS7 Sportback, RS Q8, and the Q2 in the country this year. The brand recently introduced the Q8 Celebration with a price tag of Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here. The company is also offering a ‘Peace of Mind’ package for the Q2 that comes bundled with a five-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

    Audi A6 Front View

    Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices. Starting 1 January, 2021, our model range will see a price revision of up to two per cent. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth. Continuing our focus on customer-centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible. We are offering several service-related packages that will ensure ease of ownership for our customers.”

    Audi Q2 Image
    Audi Q2
    ₹ 34.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Audi
    • A6
    • Audi A6
    • A8 L
    • Audi A8 L
    • Q2
    • Audi Q8
    • Audi Q2
    • Audi RS7 Sportback
    • RS7 Sportback
    • Q8
    • Audi RS Q8
    • RS Q8
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Audi Q2 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 45.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 44.16 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 42.63 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 39.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 42.42 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 39.10 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 39.62 Lakh
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 34.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thOCT
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars