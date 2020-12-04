Audi increases its budget for electromobility till 2025

- Total investment in the region of 35 billion euros for future vehicle projects

- Consistent use of synergies in the Volkswagen Group, including both hardware and software

With its investment planning for the next five years, Audi is pushing ahead its transformation to become a provider of networked and sustainable premium mobility.

Out of the total investment of approximately 35 billion euros for future vehicle projects, 17 billion euros are allocated to future technologies alone. For example, the software unit is currently creating a unified operating system that’s compatible with the development of functions for automated driving.

On a separate note, the premium manufacturer has also earmarked approximately 15 billion euros for electromobility, and thus underlining the key importance of its electroroadmap. Here, Audi is co-developing the premium platform electric (PPE) with Porsche, which will use tech-ware from the VW Group’s modular electrification platform (MEB). By 2025, Audi will expand its e-portfolio to about 30 models, of which approximately 20 will be powered entirely by electric batteries.

Herbert Diess, Chairman- Supervisory Board, Audi, said, “With the investment planning that has now been carried out, we are making Audi stronger for the upcoming transformation of the core business. Technological leadership in electric-powered and fully networked driving is the aim of the supervisory board and management board. We are providing Audi with the necessary resources for this.”