    Audi Grandsphere Concept teased ahead of 2 September debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Audi Grandsphere Concept teased ahead of 2 September debut

    - Second Grandsphere Concept

    - Looks like a sleek electric sedan 

    Audi promised three upcoming concept vehicles a few months back and we have seen the Grandsphere Roadster Concept already. Now, on 2 September, the German carmaker will showcase the second Grandsphere Concept. This one looks like a sleek electric sedan with Level 4 autonomous credentials.

    In the bird’s eye view teaser, the next Grandsphere Concept appears like a futuristic version of A7 Sportback. Beneath the glass roof, there’s no steering wheel. Whereas, the pillar-less doors are also quite apparent. The rear track appears wider and will help with larger cabin space for the rear seat occupants. 

    If previous teasers and concepts are anything to go by, the next Grandsphere concept will have a variable wheelbase, hideaway steering wheel, and lounge-like seats with ample space and comfort. The third Grandsphere concept is most likely to be a crossover. More details on the second Audi Grandsphere Concept will be revealed in the coming weeks.

