    Audi e-tron India launch on 22 July

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Powered by two electric motors with Quattro system to produce 402bhp and 664Nm of torque 

    - The Audi drive select will offer seven profiles that can be used in different driving conditions

    Post much wait, Audi will finally launch its first fully electric series production model in India, the e-tron on 22 July. The upcoming electric SUV is listed on India website and has also started arriving across Audi dealerships in the country. The e-tron electric SUV will be introduced in India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU). 

    Internationally, the vehicle is powered by two electric motors which generate 402bhp and 664Nm of torque. The top speed is electronically restricted to 200kmph and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The vehicle gets a new Quattro generation update for the electric all-wheel-drive system. The Audi drive select will offer seven profiles that can be used depending on driving situations, road conditions, or personal preferences. The Audi e-tron covers more than 400 kilometres on a single charge in the WLTP test cycle. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Audi e-tron electric SUV measures 4,901mm in length, 1,935mm in width, and 1,616mm in height. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,928mm. The five-seat electric SUV will offer a luggage capacity of 660-litres. Visually, the electric SUV features an octagonal-design single-frame grille with vertical struts. For the first time, the lower edge of the Matrix LED headlights feature four horizontal struts that create the e-tron-specific signature in the DRLs. The expressive design of the sill area with the black inserts visualises the location of the battery in the Audi e-tron. As for the rear, slats in the wide diffuser grab attention towards the absence of a conventional exhaust pipe. The e-tron logo on the charging flap and the brake calipers (optional) stand out in orange colour.

    As for pricing and other details, it will be known in the days to come.

