    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    5,966 Views
    Audi Cars Now Affordable by Up to Rs. 7.83 lakh
    • Q8 prices reduced by Rs. 7.83 lakh
    • New prices effective from today

    Following the new GST 2.0 tax slab, Audi India has reduced the prices of its entire range, passing on the tax benefits to customers. With this, Audi cars have become more affordable by up to Rs. 7.83 lakh.

    Starting with the brand’s entry-level model, the A4 now costs Rs. 46.25 lakh after a reduction of Rs. 2.64 lakh. The A6, priced earlier at Rs. 67.38 lakh, is now available at Rs. 63.74 lakh.

    Moving on to the SUVs, the Q3 and the Q5 have also received significant price cuts, and are now priced at Rs. 46.14 lakh and Rs. 68.30 lakh, respectively. Finally, the models with the highest benefits are the Q7 and the Q8, with reductions of up to Rs. 7.83 lakh. While the former now costs Rs. 86.14 lakh, the latter is available at a revised price of Rs. 1.09 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

