Aston Martin Vantage launched in India at Rs. 3.99 crore

Borrows Mercedes-AMG’s V8 engine

Deliveries to commence in Q4 of 2024

Aston Martin has launched the two-door sports coupe, the Vantage, in India. The British supercar is priced at Rs. 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). The updated Vantage gets revised exterior styling, upgraded powertrain, and a new interior. The deliveries of the same are set to commence in Q4 of 2024.

Under the bonnet, the Vantage is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. This motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox tuned to generate 656bhp and 800Nm of peak torque. With this power output, the Vantage can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 325kmph.

Design-wise, the new Vantage gets a more aggressive stance with a larger grille that almost covers up the entire front bumper, vertical air curtains on both ends of the bumper, and high-performance LED headlamps. Moreover, the two-door coupe gets revised fender air ducts, slightly redesigned rear bumper, diffuser, and 21-inch alloy wheels finished in Satin Silver.

The majority of the changes are made to the cabin of the new Vantage. It now comes draped in new a interior trim with a reworked cockpit. Migrating from the Mercedes-inspired interior, the new Vantage gets bespoke elements including a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, which runs on a new UI that has features like wireless smartphone connectivity and 3D live mapping. Then there’s Bowers and Wilkins sourced 15-speaker music system, new steering wheel, physical toggles for the majority of controls, auto climate control, powered seats, and more.