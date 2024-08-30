CarWale
    Aston Martin Vantage launched in India at Rs. 3.99 crore

    • Borrows Mercedes-AMG’s V8 engine
    • Deliveries to commence in Q4 of 2024

    Aston Martin has launched the two-door sports coupe, the Vantage, in India. The British supercar is priced at Rs. 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). The updated Vantage gets revised exterior styling, upgraded powertrain, and a new interior. The deliveries of the same are set to commence in Q4 of 2024.

    Aston Martin Vantage Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the bonnet, the Vantage is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. This motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox tuned to generate 656bhp and 800Nm of peak torque. With this power output, the Vantage can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 325kmph.

    Aston Martin Vantage Left Front Three Quarter

    Design-wise, the new Vantage gets a more aggressive stance with a larger grille that almost covers up the entire front bumper, vertical air curtains on both ends of the bumper, and high-performance LED headlamps. Moreover, the two-door coupe gets revised fender air ducts, slightly redesigned rear bumper, diffuser, and 21-inch alloy wheels finished in Satin Silver.

    Aston Martin Vantage Dashboard

    The majority of the changes are made to the cabin of the new Vantage. It now comes draped in new a interior trim with a reworked cockpit. Migrating from the Mercedes-inspired interior, the new Vantage gets bespoke elements including a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, which runs on a new UI that has features like wireless smartphone connectivity and 3D live mapping. Then there’s Bowers and Wilkins sourced 15-speaker music system, new steering wheel, physical toggles for the majority of controls, auto climate control, powered seats, and more.

    Aston Martin Vantage [2024-2024] Image
    Aston Martin Vantage [2024-2024]
