Aston Martin Vanquish To Be Launched On 22 March

To be the brand’s flagship model for India

Powered by a V12 turbo petrol engine

Aston Martin is bringing its flagship product, the Vanquish, a two-door performance coupe, to India. The price of this new swanky sedan by the British Automaker is set to be announced on 22 March, 2025.

Powering the Aston Martin Vanquish is a V12 5.2-litre twin-turbo engine capable of producing 835bhp and 1,000Nm of peak torque while being paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In this state of tune, the Vanquish can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds with an attainable top-speed of 345kmph.

Design-wise, the Vanquish is unmistakably an Aston Martin with a signature front grille spanning across the face, matrix LED headlamps, functional vents on the bonnet, up to 21-inches alloy wheels, tailgate spoiler, LED taillamps, and quad exhaust with diffuser.

As for the features, the new and updated Aston Martin Vanquish gets an all-digital driver’s cockpit, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connection, Bowers and Wilkins-sourced 15-speaker music system, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, powered and ventilated front seats, and advanced safety tech.