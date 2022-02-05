CarWale
    Aston Martin DBX707 breaks cover as the world’s most powerful SUV

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Aston Martin DBX produces 707PS (697bhp) and 900Nm of torque

    - The model also receives other mechanical tweaks, cosmetic updates, and new features

    Aston Martin has pulled the covers off its latest iteration of the DBX, known as the DBX707. The model, as the name suggests, produces 707PS of 697bhp, which also makes it the most powerful production SUV in the world. The model receives a host of updates to the exterior, interior, as well as the mechanicals.

    Starting with the mechanicals, the Aston Martin DBX707 continues to be powered by the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine, albeit with ball bearing turbochargers and a newly calibration for the motor that allows it to produce 697bhp and 900Nm of torque. This power is sent to the wheels via a new nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission, enabling 0-100kmph runs in a mere 3.3 seconds. Compared to the vanilla DBX, the DBX707 gets an additional 155bhp and 200Nm torque.

    Elsewhere, the new Aston Martin DBX707 features carbon ceramic brakes, an electronic limited-slip rear differential (e-diff), revised chassis and suspension tuning, and an eARC (Electronic Active Roll Control) system.

    Cosmetic updates to the Aston Martin DBX707 over the regular version include a larger grille with a satin chrome finish, new LED DRLs, redesigned front bumper with new air intakes and cooling ducts, 22-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dark satin chrome window surrounds, a new lip spoiler, an aggressively designed rear bumper with an integrated gloss black diffuser, and a new quad-tip exhaust system.

    Inside, the 2022 Aston Martin DBX707 features Sport seats as a standard fitment (comfort seat available as a no-cost option), soft-close doors, all seats with 16-way electric adjustment and heating function, as well as a dark chrome finish for the switchgear. Customers wishing to personalise their DBX707 can make their SUV even more unique through the brand’s Q division.

