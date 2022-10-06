Aston Martin DBX 707 goes on sale in India

- Available at a starting price of Rs 4.6 crore

- Produces 707PS (697bhp) and 900Nm

Aston Martin has introduced the more-powerful, performance-oriented, better-handling DBX in India. Called the DBX 707, the upgraded version gets more power from its V8 and has improved suspension and updated brakes as well. Pricing for the DBX 707 starts at Rs 4.63 crore (ex-showroom), minus the individual customisation and optional extras.

Powering the DBX 707 is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which puts out 697bhp – or 707PS, where the name comes from – while the torque is rated at 900Nm. Compared to the standard DBX, the output is up by 150bhp and 200Nm. Further, this V8 is paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The 707 can do 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds and is claimed to be the fastest SUV in the world.

Compared to the standard DBX, the 707 has optional 23-inch alloy wheels, carbon ceramic brakes as standard, e-diff, quad-exhaust system, and eARC (Electronic Active Roll Control) system. Then, there are changes to the diffuser design, tweaked grille, and the exterior body kit as well. On the inside, it gets a sportier theme for the cabin with a 10.25-inch screen in the centre and a 12.3-inch all-digital driver’s display. Apart from the multiple personalisation options, Aston Martin also provides Q Division customisation for the DBX 707 customers.

Rivals for the Aston Martin DBX 707 include the likes of the Lamborghini Urus S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and the recently revealed Ferrari Purosangue.