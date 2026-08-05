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    Aston Martin Prices Drop by Rs. 4 Crore Following India-UK FTA Implementation

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    Jay Shah
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    Aston Martin Prices Drop by Rs. 4 Crore Following India-UK FTA Implementation
    • Vanquish Volante sees the steepest reduction
    • Aston Martin joins Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and McLaren in passing on FTA benefits

    The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is beginning to reshape luxury car pricing in India, and Aston Martin is the latest British brand to pass on its benefits. The brand has announced revised prices across its entire India lineup with reductions ranging from Rs. 1.84 crore to Rs. 4.02 crore depending on the model.

    Aston Martin Right Rear Three Quarter

    The biggest reduction falls on the flagship Vanquish Volante, which drops from Rs. 10.92 crore to Rs. 6.90 crore, a saving of Rs. 4.02 crore. The standard Vanquish coupe follows closely, now priced at Rs. 6.40 crore.

    The DB12 S, the brand's grand tourer, now starts at Rs. 4.10 crore compared to its earlier Rs. 6.62 crore, while the DB12 S Volante drops from Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 4.35 crore. The DBX S comes down to Rs. 4.15 crore. On the entry end, the Vantage S is now priced at Rs. 3.15 crore against its previous Rs. 4.99 crore, while the Vantage S Roadster drops to Rs. 3.35 crore.

    Model

    New Prices, ex-showroom

    Vantage S

    Rs. 3.15 crore

    Vantage S Roadster

    Rs. 3.35 crore

    DB12 S

    Rs. 4.10 crore

    DB12 S Volante

    Rs. 4.35 crore

    DBX S

    Rs. 4.15 crore

    Vanquish

    Rs. 6.40 crore

    Vanquish Volante

    Rs. 6.90 crore

    Aston Martin Left Front Three Quarter

    Aston Martin is the fourth British brand to act on the FTA opportunity in India. JLR moved first in May, and McLaren followed with reductions across the 750S range. Bentley began accepting Bentayga orders at lower prices. With Aston Martin now bringing its full range under the revised duty structure, the window for British luxury car buyers in India has widened considerably.

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