Aston Martin Prices Drop by Rs. 4 Crore Following India-UK FTA Implementation

Vanquish Volante sees the steepest reduction

Aston Martin joins Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and McLaren in passing on FTA benefits

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is beginning to reshape luxury car pricing in India, and Aston Martin is the latest British brand to pass on its benefits. The brand has announced revised prices across its entire India lineup with reductions ranging from Rs. 1.84 crore to Rs. 4.02 crore depending on the model.

The biggest reduction falls on the flagship Vanquish Volante, which drops from Rs. 10.92 crore to Rs. 6.90 crore, a saving of Rs. 4.02 crore. The standard Vanquish coupe follows closely, now priced at Rs. 6.40 crore.

The DB12 S, the brand's grand tourer, now starts at Rs. 4.10 crore compared to its earlier Rs. 6.62 crore, while the DB12 S Volante drops from Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 4.35 crore. The DBX S comes down to Rs. 4.15 crore. On the entry end, the Vantage S is now priced at Rs. 3.15 crore against its previous Rs. 4.99 crore, while the Vantage S Roadster drops to Rs. 3.35 crore.

Model New Prices, ex-showroom Vantage S Rs. 3.15 crore Vantage S Roadster Rs. 3.35 crore DB12 S Rs. 4.10 crore DB12 S Volante Rs. 4.35 crore DBX S Rs. 4.15 crore Vanquish Rs. 6.40 crore Vanquish Volante Rs. 6.90 crore

Aston Martin is the fourth British brand to act on the FTA opportunity in India. JLR moved first in May, and McLaren followed with reductions across the 750S range. Bentley began accepting Bentayga orders at lower prices. With Aston Martin now bringing its full range under the revised duty structure, the window for British luxury car buyers in India has widened considerably.