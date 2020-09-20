Alpina B8 Gran Coupe begins testing; spotted at Nurburgring

- Alpina B8 Gran Coupe features visual updates over the standard 8 Series

German marque Alpina has begun working on the BMW 8 Series, which is expected to be christened as the B8. New spy images shared by our photographers reveal a test-mule of the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe that was spotted testing at the Nurburging track.

As seen in the spy images, the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe features camouflage on the front and rear bumpers, hinting at where the changes lie, once the model is ready to debut. Apart from the tweaked bumpers, the model also features a rear diffuser, quad-tip exhausts, and the multi-spoke alloy wheels on either side.

Details regarding the interior of the new Alpina B8 Gran Coupe remain scarce at the moment, however, we can expect a few trim updates. Also, on offer will be a reworked suspension setup and an upgraded braking capability.

Under the hood, the upcoming Alpina B8 Gran Coupe will be powered by the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, albeit in a higher state of tune. The brand is likely to keep these figures right between the power output of the Vanilla 8 Series and the M8. Although unconfirmed, it is likely that the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe will make its debut sometime next year. Stay tuned for updates.