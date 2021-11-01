CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-electric Mini Cooper SE sold out in India ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    503 Views
    All-electric Mini Cooper SE sold out in India ahead of launch

    - Mini has sold all 30 units in the first batch of the new Cooper SE electric

    - The company had opened bookings for an amount of Rs 1 lakh last week

    Last week, Mini India teased the upcoming all-electric Cooper SE in the country ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The company also began accepting bookings for its first electric model in India last month for an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, Mini has confirmed that it has received pre-bookings for all 30 units of the Cooper SE electric allocated for India in the first batch. Under the hood of the new electric Mini Cooper SE will be a 32.6kWh battery pack that produces 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 150kmph. The carmaker claims that the Cooper SE can return a range of 270kms on a full charge, based on the WLTP cycle. 

    In terms of design, the electric Mini Cooper SE will be offered as a three-door model and feature oval headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a hexagonal-shaped grille, contrast-coloured ORVMs, and an insert for the grille. Also on offer are 17-inch alloy wheels with a unique, squared design.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2021 all-electric Mini Cooper SE is expected to come equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and Nappa leather upholstery. Customers can charge the Mini Cooper SE electric with an 11kW or a 50kW charger, which charges the battery from 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours and 35 minutes, respectively.

    MINI Cooper Image
    MINI Cooper
    ₹ 38.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Rapid production ends; to be replaced by Slavia next year
     Next 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 12,440 units in October 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MINI Cooper Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    8477 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    MINI Cooper

    MINI Cooper

    ₹ 38.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MINI-Cars

    MINI Cooper Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 48.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 48.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 44.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 48.17 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 45.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 44.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 46.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 43.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    8477 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-electric Mini Cooper SE sold out in India ahead of launch