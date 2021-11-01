All-electric Mini Cooper SE sold out in India ahead of launch

- Mini has sold all 30 units in the first batch of the new Cooper SE electric

- The company had opened bookings for an amount of Rs 1 lakh last week

Last week, Mini India teased the upcoming all-electric Cooper SE in the country ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The company also began accepting bookings for its first electric model in India last month for an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Now, Mini has confirmed that it has received pre-bookings for all 30 units of the Cooper SE electric allocated for India in the first batch. Under the hood of the new electric Mini Cooper SE will be a 32.6kWh battery pack that produces 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 150kmph. The carmaker claims that the Cooper SE can return a range of 270kms on a full charge, based on the WLTP cycle.

In terms of design, the electric Mini Cooper SE will be offered as a three-door model and feature oval headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a hexagonal-shaped grille, contrast-coloured ORVMs, and an insert for the grille. Also on offer are 17-inch alloy wheels with a unique, squared design.

Inside, the 2021 all-electric Mini Cooper SE is expected to come equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and Nappa leather upholstery. Customers can charge the Mini Cooper SE electric with an 11kW or a 50kW charger, which charges the battery from 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours and 35 minutes, respectively.