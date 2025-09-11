All You Need to Know about the New Electric Mercedes-Benz GLC

The all-new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC is set to launch globally in the middle of 2026 before arriving in India in 2027. Initially, it is expected to be offered as a fully imported CBU model here in India. Here's everything you need to know about the powertrain, the tech and the platform that underpins the new electric GLC.

More than just an electrified derivative, the electric GLC has been developed from the ground up on a dedicated electric-first platform. It combines a dual-motor drivetrain with Mercedes’ newest battery technology. The electric GLC also features the largest digital display ever seen in a Mercedes-Benz interior.

The most expensive version will be the GLC 400 4MATIC, which produces a peak output of 360kW through two permanent synchronous motors, one mounted at each axle. The rear motor is paired with a two-speed transmission, which uses a short first gear with an 11:1 ratio for acceleration, towing strength, and city driving efficiency, while a longer second gear with a 5:1 ratio is designed for high-speed cruising and optimal energy use on highways. The all-wheel-drive system features a disconnect unit on the front axle that can disengage whenever conditions allow, thereby maximising efficiency. This setup translates to an acceleration time of 4.3 seconds from 0-100kmph and a top speed of 210kmph, while also supporting a towing capacity of up to 2.4 tonnes, an unusually high figure for a fully electric vehicle.

Central to this performance is the new 94kWh lithium-ion battery. Combined with the new 800-volt electrical architecture, this battery not only provides a provisional WLTP driving range of between 571 and 713 kilometres but also supports ultra-fast charging at up to 330kW. In real-world terms, the vehicle can add up to 303 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes at a compatible high-power charging station. For home or slower charging, an 11kW onboard charger comes as standard, with an optional 22kW unit available. Efficiency is further enhanced by a recuperation system capable of harvesting up to 300kW during braking, allowing for a natural one-pedal driving feel in daily use.

The interior of the electric GLC represents Mercedes-Benz’s biggest step forward in digitalisation. The centrepiece is the new MBUX Hyperscreen, available as an option, which stretches across the dashboard with a width of 39.1 inches. This makes it the largest display ever installed in a Mercedes-Benz. It uses matrix backlight technology and offers multiple digital themes that integrate the instrument cluster, infotainment, and ambient lighting into a single immersive experience. Even the background motifs, ranging from calm and minimalist to vibrant and technical, synchronise with the car’s ambient lighting and gauge designs.

Underpinning both the powertrain and the digital interior is a new electric-first platform that has been engineered specifically for this generation of the GLC. Measuring 4,845 millimetres in length and riding on a wheelbase of 2,972 millimetres, the SUV benefits from dimensions that are both larger and more spacious than its combustion-powered predecessor. Interior space has been increased across the board, with more legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. Borrowing from the S-Class, the GLC can be equipped with AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive damping. An optional rear-axle steering system reduces the turning circle to as little as 11.2 metres, making the SUV more manoeuvrable in urban settings.

Production of the electric GLC will take place at Mercedes’ Bremen plant in Germany, alongside conventionally powered variants, but on a net carbon-neutral basis.