All new Nissan vehicles to be electrified by early 2030s

- Nissan sets carbon neutral goal for 2050

- Company to pursue further innovations in electrification and manufacturing tech to make its goal viable

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has set its eye on achieving carbon neutrality across the company’s operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. As a part of this effort, by the early 2030s, every all-new Nissan vehicle offering in key markets will be electrified.

Here are some of the strategic areas Nissan is strongly pursuing innovations on:

- Battery innovations including solid-state and related technologies to develop cost-competitive and more efficient electric vehicles.

- Further development of Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrains to achieve greater energy efficiency/range.

- Manufacturing process innovations to support higher productivity in vehicle assembly, starting with the Nissan Intelligent Factory initiative.

Makoto Uchida, CEO, Nissan, said, “We’re determined to help create a carbon neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change. Our offering in electrified vehicles will continue to expand around the world, and this will make a major contribution to Nissan becoming carbon neutral. We will continue to drive innovation that enriches people’s lives as we pursue a sustainable future for all.”

As you all know, Nissan introduced the world’s first mass-market electric car, the Nissan LEAF, and has sold more than 5,00,000 of the zero-emission vehicles to date. A tremendous effort indeed!