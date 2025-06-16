CarWale
    All New Audi Q3 to be Revealed Today

    Sagar Bhanushali

    All New Audi Q3 to be Revealed Today
    • Third-gen compact crossover
    • Featuring a new design and more features

    The Q3 has been a fixture in Audi’s compact lineup. Now, there’s an all-new generation, which will be revealed today. In fact, Audi will present the third generation of the Q3, featuring an all-new design, more efficient powertrain options, and more features. The brand has already shared a first glimpse of the new model.

    The second generation of the Q3 was launched in India back in August 2022, while the Q3 Sportback was launched in February 2023. Both versions are powered by a 2.0-litre, TFSI petrol engine that is tuned to produce 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit, sending power to all four wheels. The crossover can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

    Like the new A6 and the Q5, the new Q3 will feature a new design language, which is sleeker and a lot more contemporary than the existing model. Inside, Audi has worked heavily on digitalisation and connectivity with the user, which means larger screens, more options for wireless connectivity, and advanced levels of driver aids are likely to be offered with the new Q3.

