All New 2020 Mahindra Thar to be launched in India tomorrow

- Bookings for the new Mahindra Thar will begin tomorrow

- The model will be available in six colours, across three trims and two engine options

Mahindra is all set to launch the new 2020 Thar in India tomorrow. The launch of the second-gen model will take place on the brand’s social media handles at 12.30 pm. Bookings for the new Thar will commence tomorrow as well.

Unveiled on 15 August, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be available with two engine options, including a 2.0-litre petrol unit producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be offered as an option.

Customers can choose between three body-styles of the all-new Mahindra Thar such as the soft-top, hard-top, and the convertible-top. The model will be offered in three trims and six colours, details of which can be read here.

Feature-wise, the next-gen Mahindra Thar comes equipped with the signature multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, rectangular-shaped LED tail lights, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, a new instrument cluster with a coloured TFT display, front seats with lumbar and height adjustment, built-in roll cage, and cruise control. Also on offer will be a range of accessories, and its complete details are available here.