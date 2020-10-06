All new 2020 Mahindra Thar receives 9,000 bookings

- The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched on 2 October, 2020

- Prices for the model start at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, all India)

The all-new Mahindra Thar has already crossed the 9,000 units booking milestone. The model was launched in India on 2 October, 2020, with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, all India), details of which are available here.

Test drives for the 2020 Mahindra Thar have begun in phases, starting with 18 cities. The company will add 100 more cities to the list on 10 October, 2020, and test drives across the rest of the country will be available from 15 October, 2020. The Thar is offered in a range of variants and colours, and you can read all about them here.

Engine options on the new Mahindra Thar include a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former produces 150bhp and 320Nm of torque while the latter produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the all-new Thar, and our detailed review is available here.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response and excitement that the all-new Thar has created. What is also encouraging is that the all-new Thar has resonated well with lifestyle seekers, families, and women buyers, thereby opening up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic lifestyle 4X4 SUV. Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities to begin with, we have received over 9,000 bookings for the all-new Thar, since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment. Our endeavour is to ensure that test-drive vehicles are available in the rest of the country at the earliest, for more people to experience, and book the all-new Thar.”