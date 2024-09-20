All-electric Kia EV9 features revealed ahead of launch

To be offered in a single top-spec version

Prices to be announced on 3 October

Kia India is gearing up to launch two of its flagship models, the Carnival and the EV9, on 3 October. The latter is an all-electric three-row SUV, which will arrive in India in a single top-spec GT-Line AWD version with a six-seat configuration. Now, ahead of its official release, we have got hold of the feature list of the upcoming EV9 SUV.

Similar to other Kia models, the EV9 too will be loaded to the brim in terms of features. On the inside, the tech list is extensive, including twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument cluster, touch-based five-inch HVAC panel, digital IRVM, Meridian-sourced 14-speaker music system, heads-up display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, digital key, connected tech with over 100 features, and OTA updates.

Other features include a Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor, four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated emblem, twin sunroof, electrically adjustable telescopic steering wheel, 18-way adjustable driver seat with memory function, 12-way adjustable co-driver seat, powered captain seats for the second row with ventilation and massage function, automatic climate control, recline function for the third row, powered tailgate, and 10 airbags.

Powering the Kia EV9 will be a 99.8kWh battery pack with an ARAI-certified driving range of 561km in a single charge. In this configuration, the EV9 is capable of producing 380bhp and 700Nm torque with a zero to 100kmph sprint speed in 5.3 seconds.