    All about Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition in 7 Images

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    34,669 Views
    Mahindra introduced the Thar Roxx in August 2024, and following the brand’s tradition, a special edition was always on the cards. Now, last month, the carmaker has launched the first special version of the five-door SUV – the Thar Roxx Star Edition. What exactly sets it apart? Here’s a quick look through seven key highlights.

    1. New Citrine Yellow Shade

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The biggest visual change is the addition of the Citrine Yellow colour, a shade earlier seen on the three-door Thar. The Star Edition is offered exclusively in four colours - Citrine Yellow, Everest White, Stealth Black, and Tango Red while the remaining shades continue to be reserved for the standard lineup.

    2. Blacked-Out Styling Elements

    Exterior Grille

    To give the SUV a sportier stance, Mahindra has finished the grille and 19-inch alloy wheels in gloss black. The contrasting black roof has been retained, lending the Star Edition a bold dual-tone appearance.

    3. Special ‘Star EDN’ Badging

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Rear Quarter Glass

    To mark its exclusivity, the SUV gets a Star EDN badge near the rear quarter glass, subtly distinguishing it from the regular variants.

    4. All-Black Interior Theme

    Interior Front Row Seats

    Inside, the cabin switches to a premium all-black theme. The seats are wrapped in leatherette and suede with white contrast stitching, while the dashboard and door pads receive soft-touch materials for an upgraded feel. The roof liner and pillars continue to have the beige theme.

    5. Petrol and Diesel Powertrains

    Exterior Engine Shot

    The Star Edition is available with both engine options. The petrol is offered only with an automatic gearbox, whereas the diesel gets manual and automatic choices. Notably, this edition is restricted to rear-wheel drive only, with no 4x4 option on offer.

    6. Feature-Rich Package

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Sunroof/Moonroof

    Positioned between the AX5L and AX7L trims, the Star Edition borrows several features from the top variant. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, digital driver’s display, cooled front seats, cooled glovebox, 360-degree camera, and LED lighting.

    7. Pricing

    Exterior Right Side View

    The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is priced from Rs. 16.85 lakh to Rs. 18.35 lakh, ex-showroom, making it an attractive mid-spec alternative with added visual appeal.

