All About Cars - Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet, Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20, Best 7-Seater for Rs 20 Lakh

Welcome to this week's episode of All About Cars, hosted by Vikrant Singh, where we answer your car buying and non car-buying queries to help you make the right choice.

This week we answer everything you need to know about the new 2020 Nissan Magnite including its safety rating and how it compares to competition like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, Hyundai i20 and Honda Amaze. Is it better to buy a new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or go for a used Toyota Innova Crysta, or are there any other choices in the Rs 20 Lakh price bracket?

When will the new Tata HBX be launched? What about the Gravitas? or the Tata Harrier Petrol? or the Audi Q3? We have the answers in this video.

Should one avoid cars scoring less than the perfect 5-stars in the G-NCAP crash tests? Is buying a 3-star car a compromise? Is ESC a feature you should not compromise on while buying an SUV? We discuss these safety features in the video.