CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • All About Cars - Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet, Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20, Best 7-Seater for Rs 20 Lakh

    All About Cars - Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet, Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20, Best 7-Seater for Rs 20 Lakh

    Authors Image

    Siddharth

    972 Views
    All About Cars - Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet, Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20, Best 7-Seater for Rs 20 Lakh

    Welcome to this week's episode of All About Cars, hosted by Vikrant Singh, where we answer your car buying and non car-buying queries to help you make the right choice.

    This week we answer everything you need to know about the new 2020 Nissan Magnite including its safety rating and how it compares to competition like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, Hyundai i20 and Honda Amaze. Is it better to buy a new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or go for a used Toyota Innova Crysta, or are there any other choices in the Rs 20 Lakh price bracket?

    When will the new Tata HBX be launched? What about the Gravitas? or the Tata Harrier Petrol? or the Audi Q3? We have the answers in this video.

    Should one avoid cars scoring less than the perfect 5-stars in the G-NCAP crash tests? Is buying a 3-star car a compromise? Is ESC a feature you should not compromise on while buying an SUV? We discuss these safety features in the video.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 4.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Hyundai
    • Nissan
    • Kia
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
    • i20
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    • Hyundai i20
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.56 Lakh
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars