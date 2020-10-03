CarWale
    All About Cars: New Mahindra Thar Pricing - good or bad? New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, your car buying questions answered

    Vikrant Singh

    In this week’s All About Cars, we talk about the All-New Thar launch and if the Thar’s pricing between Rs 9.8 lakh for the AX and almost Rs 13 lakh for the LX is justified. 

    We also talk about the new BMW 2-Series - its expected price, how it competes against the Mercedes A-Class Limousine, and if it’s worth waiting for. The 2-Series Gran Coupe launches on the 15th of October. 

    We also talk about how the new Kia Sonet is to drive. And, of course, we answer all your questions.We tell you which compact SUV to go for - the Honda WRV or Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza or Kia Sonet. What new car to buy if you have less than Rs 8 lakh to spend. And if the Hyundai i20 still makes sense to buy. 

    We also tell you why the Hyundai Creta isn’t exactly overpriced compared to the Toyota Innova, when can we expect Genesis to make its Indian foray and if we will see an all new Maruti Suzuki Swift this Diwali.

