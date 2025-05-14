Affordable MG Comet EV Becomes Expensive!

Prices hiked by up to Rs. 35,700

Base variant receives the highest increment

JSW MG Motor India has rolled out a price revision for its select models. Among the lot, the brand’s most affordable car, the Comet EV, has incurred a price hike of up to Rs. 35,700. With this, the model is now available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 7.35 lakh.

The MG Comet EV can be had in seven variants – Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC, Blackstorm Edition, and 100-Year Edition. As for the price revision, while the Excite and Excite FC variants now cost Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 4,000 more, the other variants (except for the 100-Year Edition) get a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,300.

That said, the MG Comet EV now ranges between Rs. 7.35 lakh and Rs. 9.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The automaker recently launched the 2025 version of the Comet EV with an upgraded feature list, with its main highlights being a reverse parking camera, electrically foldable ORVMs, leatherette seats, and four speakers.