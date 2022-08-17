CarWale
    Acura Precision EV concept to debut on 18 August

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Acura Precision EV concept to debut on 18 August

    Acura, the luxury and performance sub-brand of Honda, has set the stage for the world premiere of its first electric concept car at the 2022 Monterey Car Week on 18 August. It has even released a teaser video of the car, called Precision EV. This EV concept will preview Acura’s design language for its future electric vehicles.

    The teaser video gives a glimpse of the Precision EV concept’s fascia. To begin with, the EV gets an illuminated Acura logo, a pentagonal blanked-off grille with light-up diamond-design elements in blue, and somewhat triangular-shaped daytime driving lights. Meanwhile, the bumper also features tiny squared-patterned lights, which flash one by one. Although Acura has not revealed the body style of the Precision EV concept, it appears to be like an SUV in the teaser.

    Meanwhile, the automaker currently retails five automobiles, including the Integra and TLX saloons, RDX and MDX SUVs, and the NSX Type S. Apart from that, Acura also offers the sportier Type S versions of the MDX and TLX.

