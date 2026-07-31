8 Missing Features on the New Toyota Hilux

New Hilux drops dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, and powered driver seat

2.8-litre diesel misses out on the mild-hybrid system

The new-generation Toyota Hilux has been launched in India at Rs. 31.99 lakh and brings with it a thoroughly updated design, a more modern cabin with dual 12.3-inch screens, and the capable powertrain. But a closer look at the feature list reveals that the update has also come with a handful of deletions over the outgoing model, some of which buyers of the previous Hilux will notice almost immediately.

Manual AC Replaces Dual-Zone Climate Control

The previous Hilux offered dual-zone automatic climate control, a feature that allowed driver and passenger to set independent temperature preferences. The new model steps down to a manual air conditioning system, which is a noticeable regression for a vehicle in this price bracket.

No Manual Gearbox

The outgoing Hilux gave buyers a choice between a manual and an automatic transmission. The new generation is available only with a six-speed torque converter automatic across both the 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. Buyers who prefer a manual gearbox will no longer have that option.

Smaller Alloys

The previous Hilux offered 17-inch alloys on the base variant and stepped up to 18-inch units on the higher trims. The new model standardises on 17-inch alloys across all variants. The new design is handsome, but the option of larger wheels on the top trim is gone.

No Rear AC Vents

Rear AC vents are absent on the new Hilux, which is becoming increasingly standard across cars at far lower price points. For a vehicle that is likely to carry passengers on long trips, this is a practical omission that rear-seat occupants will feel.

Manual IRVM

The new Hilux gets a manual inside rear view mirror, whereas the outgoing model offered an auto-dimming unit on higher variants. It is a small detail, but one that reduces cabin convenience on night drives.

No Powered Driver Seat

The previous Hilux's higher trim offered a powered driver seat with electric adjustment. The new model drops this in favour of a manual setup, a step down for a vehicle at this price.

Fabric Upholstery Replaces Leatherette

The outgoing Hilux came with leatherette seat upholstery that added a premium feel to the cabin and was easier to maintain in a vehicle that is likely to be used in outdoor conditions. The new model gets fabric seats, which, while perfectly functional, do not carry the same premium appeal.

No Mild-Hybrid System

The new Hilux continues with the trusted 2.8-litre diesel engine, the same unit that also powers the Fortuner, producing 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. However, the recently launched Fortuner Neo Drive gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that improves efficiency. The Hilux misses out on this upgrade entirely, which is a curious omission given that both vehicles share the same powertrain family.

To be fair to the new Hilux, it does bring meaningful additions. The dual 12.3-inch screen setup, a more modern design, and improved off-road hardware are genuine improvements. But the feature deletions listed above are real enough to warrant consideration for buyers.