CarWale
    AD

    8 Missing Features on the New Toyota Hilux

    Authors Image
    Jay Shah
    21,875 Views
    8 Missing Features on the New Toyota Hilux
    • New Hilux drops dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, and powered driver seat
    • 2.8-litre diesel misses out on the mild-hybrid system

    The new-generation Toyota Hilux has been launched in India at Rs. 31.99 lakh and brings with it a thoroughly updated design, a more modern cabin with dual 12.3-inch screens, and the capable powertrain. But a closer look at the feature list reveals that the update has also come with a handful of deletions over the outgoing model, some of which buyers of the previous Hilux will notice almost immediately.

    Manual AC Replaces Dual-Zone Climate Control

    Toyota Hilux AC Controls

    The previous Hilux offered dual-zone automatic climate control, a feature that allowed driver and passenger to set independent temperature preferences. The new model steps down to a manual air conditioning system, which is a noticeable regression for a vehicle in this price bracket.

    No Manual Gearbox

    Toyota Hilux Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The outgoing Hilux gave buyers a choice between a manual and an automatic transmission. The new generation is available only with a six-speed torque converter automatic across both the 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. Buyers who prefer a manual gearbox will no longer have that option.

    Smaller Alloys

    The previous Hilux offered 17-inch alloys on the base variant and stepped up to 18-inch units on the higher trims. The new model standardises on 17-inch alloys across all variants. The new design is handsome, but the option of larger wheels on the top trim is gone.

    No Rear AC Vents

    Toyota Hilux Second Row Seats

    Rear AC vents are absent on the new Hilux, which is becoming increasingly standard across cars at far lower price points. For a vehicle that is likely to carry passengers on long trips, this is a practical omission that rear-seat occupants will feel.

    Manual IRVM

    The new Hilux gets a manual inside rear view mirror, whereas the outgoing model offered an auto-dimming unit on higher variants. It is a small detail, but one that reduces cabin convenience on night drives.

    No Powered Driver Seat

    Toyota Hilux Seat Adjustment Manual for Driver

    The previous Hilux's higher trim offered a powered driver seat with electric adjustment. The new model drops this in favour of a manual setup, a step down for a vehicle at this price.

    Fabric Upholstery Replaces Leatherette

    Toyota Hilux Second Row Seats

    The outgoing Hilux came with leatherette seat upholstery that added a premium feel to the cabin and was easier to maintain in a vehicle that is likely to be used in outdoor conditions. The new model gets fabric seats, which, while perfectly functional, do not carry the same premium appeal.

    No Mild-Hybrid System

    The new Hilux continues with the trusted 2.8-litre diesel engine, the same unit that also powers the Fortuner, producing 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. However, the recently launched Fortuner Neo Drive gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that improves efficiency. The Hilux misses out on this upgrade entirely, which is a curious omission given that both vehicles share the same powertrain family.

    Toyota Hilux Engine Shot

    To be fair to the new Hilux, it does bring meaningful additions. The dual 12.3-inch screen setup, a more modern design, and improved off-road hardware are genuine improvements. But the feature deletions listed above are real enough to warrant consideration for buyers.

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Reaches Local Dealers: Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed
     Next 
    Chery Jetour T2 i-DM: Photo Gallery

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Pickups
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 25.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu Hi-Lander
    Isuzu Hi-Lander
    Rs. 21.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Pickup Cars
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Jul
    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V
    Rs. 47.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Rs. 1.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Rs. 4.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES 350h
    Lexus ES 350h
    Rs. 66.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift
    Launching in 7 days
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift

    Rs. 24.00 - 29.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia 2026
    Skoda Slavia 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X1 LWB
    BMW X1 LWB

    Rs. 43.50 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Hawk
    MG Hector Hawk

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV

    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.30 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG IM6
    MG IM6

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i7 Facelift
    BMW i7 Facelift

    Rs. 2.10 - 2.60 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Jul
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Hilux Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 39.01 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 39.88 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 38.15 Lakh
    PuneRs. 39.01 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 40.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 36.03 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 40.53 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 37.31 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 37.92 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 8 Missing Features on the New Toyota Hilux