    70kWh Battery Pack Being Considered for BE 6 and 9e

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    27,567 Views
    70kWh Battery Pack Being Considered for BE 6 and 9e
    • Could Launch in 2026
    • Aimed at Bringing in More Mid-range Variants

    In the Pipeline?

    The new 70kWh battery pack for the XEV 9s is being evaluated for the XEV 9e and BE 6. The automaker had said that, depending on its success with the 9s, where it is offered only with the Pack Two Above variant, it could find its way into the 9e and BE 6 as new mid-spec variants.

    Pricing Game

    In the 9s' hierarchy, the Pack One Above tops out at Rs. 21.95 lakh, whilst this 70kWh variant is priced at Rs. 24.45 lakh; on the other hand, it is a difference of Rs. 1 lakh to the 79kWh battery pack Two Above variant. On a technical front, it has a claimed range of 600km compared to the 521km of the 59kWh pack and 679km of the 79kWh pack. The RWD motor produces 241bhp/380Nm for this battery pack as compared to 227bhp/380Nm for the 59kWh and 281bhp/380Nm for the 79kWh. We expect a similar bifurcation for the XEV 9e and BE 6 whenever they get these mid-spec models.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    A mid-spec model for the BE 6 makes sense as there is a Rs. two lakh difference between the most expensive Pack Two 59kWh battery pack and the entry-level 79kWh battery pack. The fight is a little tighter in the XEV 9e where equivalent variants get a price difference of Rs. one lakh. This could tip in Mahindra's favour if it is able to spec this variant correctly in terms of features.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    No Six-seat 9s at Present

    Mahindra has said that there are no plans at present for a six-seat variant of the 9s, but if there is enough demand, it will be able to produce the model and launch it as a planned update for the e SUV. In the XEV 9s, the second row is split 60:40 with the latter section having the ability to tip and tumble.

