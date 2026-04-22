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    500km Range for this New Compact EV: Here’s Why India Won’t Get It Anytime Soon

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    500km Range for this New Compact EV: Here’s Why India Won’t Get It Anytime Soon

    When Hyundai pulled the wraps off the Ioniq 3 for Europe, one number stood out immediately, a claimed range of up to 496km (WLTP) from its long-range battery pack. In a compact hatchback, that figure positions the Ioniq 3 as one of the most efficient small EVs ever. While the headline sounds tempting, the reality is that a car like this remains largely irrelevant for the Indian market for now.

    The nearly 500km range comes from a relatively modest 61kWh battery, highlighting just how far aerodynamics and weight optimisation have come. With a drag coefficient of 0.263, and a focus on efficiency-first engineering, Hyundai has clearly prioritised usable range over outright performance.

    Hyundai Left Side View

    However, this is precisely where the Indian disconnect begins. For starters, a product like the Ioniq 3 would be too expensive, if brought to India in its current form. Even with local assembly, the cost of advanced EV platforms, high-density batteries, and premium interior tech, would push it well beyond the Rs. 25 lakh mark, where demand for hatchbacks is non-existent. Unlike Europe, where compact cars command higher price points, Indian buyers at this level gravitate towards SUVs.

    Then there’s the infrastructure question. While a 500km range sounds like a solution to range anxiety, the real issue in India isn’t just range. It’s charging accessibility. Fast charging networks remain inconsistent outside major urban centres, and most buyers still rely on home charging. In such a scenario, the added cost of a larger battery doesn’t necessarily translate into proportional real-world convenience.

    What the Ioniq 3 really highlights is the growing gap between global EV progress and Indian market realities. Hyundai, it seems, is capable of building highly efficient, well-engineered EVs for developed markets, but unless there is significant localisation, both in manufacturing and component sourcing, cars like the Ioniq 3 will remain aspirational showcases rather than viable products for India.

    Hyundai Left Side View
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