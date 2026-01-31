CarWale
    AD

    5 Upcoming Volkswagen Cars in India in 2026

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    34,879 Views
    5 Upcoming Volkswagen Cars in India in 2026

    Volkswagen India has confirmed plans to introduce five new models in 2026, with launches spread across the year. These upcoming cars will cater to different segments and body styles, signalling an aggressive product push from the brand. Here’s a closer look at what Volkswagen has lined up for the Indian market this year.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The first launch of 2026 will be the Tayron R-Line, which will sit above the Tiguan R-Line as Volkswagen’s flagship seven-seater SUV in India. Recently unveiled, the Tayron is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. Feature highlights include a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AR heads-up display, HD Matrix LED headlamps, illuminated front and rear logos, and powered front seats with ventilation and massage functions. Prices are yet to be announced, though it is expected to be positioned around Rs. 50 lakh, ex-showroom.

    New Sub-Four-Metre SUV

    Volkswagen is set to make a long-awaited entry into the sub-four-metre SUV segment in 2026. Likely to be based on the Kylaq platform, the new SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine and will feature modern equipment such as an electric sunroof, LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, and powered front seats. This model will be crucial for Volkswagen’s volumes in India.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Following the Skoda Kushaq facelift, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift is next in line. Spotted testing multiple times, the updated Taigun will receive refreshed front and rear styling, redesigned alloy wheels, new colour options, and an upgraded feature list. Expected additions include a panoramic sunroof, rear massage seats, and updated seat upholstery. The 1.0-litre petrol engine is also expected to be paired with a new eight-speed torque converter automatic, replacing the existing six-speed unit. Prices are expected to start from Rs. 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen Virtus will also receive its first mid-cycle update in 2026. Similar to the Taigun facelift, the sedan will get revised exterior styling, a refreshed interior theme, and additional features. It will continue to be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engine options, catering to buyers looking for performance as well as efficiency.

    Volkswagen ID Polo

    One of the most interesting upcoming models is the ID Polo, marking the return of the iconic Polo nameplate in an electric avatar. Teased globally, the ID Polo will be offered with 37kWh and 52kWh battery packs, with the larger unit delivering a claimed range of up to 450km. It will be slightly larger than the older Polo, measuring over four metres in length and offering a 435-litre boot. The electric hatchback will be underpinned by Volkswagen’s MEB Plus platform and will feature a front-wheel-drive layout.

    Front View

    Apart from these five launches, Volkswagen is also expected to bring in a second batch of the Golf GTI to India. This batch could be priced more competitively, benefiting from the revised import duty structure under the free trade agreement.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Polo for India Canned – But With a Twist!
     Next 
    BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 60.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 2.01 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class
    Launching Soon
    Mar 2026
    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero 2026
    Mahindra Bolero 2026

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.43 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.12 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.21 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.43 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.35 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.58 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.05 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.20 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 5 Upcoming Volkswagen Cars in India in 2026