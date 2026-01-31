5 Upcoming Volkswagen Cars in India in 2026

Volkswagen India has confirmed plans to introduce five new models in 2026, with launches spread across the year. These upcoming cars will cater to different segments and body styles, signalling an aggressive product push from the brand. Here’s a closer look at what Volkswagen has lined up for the Indian market this year.

The first launch of 2026 will be the Tayron R-Line, which will sit above the Tiguan R-Line as Volkswagen’s flagship seven-seater SUV in India. Recently unveiled, the Tayron is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. Feature highlights include a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AR heads-up display, HD Matrix LED headlamps, illuminated front and rear logos, and powered front seats with ventilation and massage functions. Prices are yet to be announced, though it is expected to be positioned around Rs. 50 lakh, ex-showroom.

New Sub-Four-Metre SUV

Volkswagen is set to make a long-awaited entry into the sub-four-metre SUV segment in 2026. Likely to be based on the Kylaq platform, the new SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine and will feature modern equipment such as an electric sunroof, LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, and powered front seats. This model will be crucial for Volkswagen’s volumes in India.

Following the Skoda Kushaq facelift, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift is next in line. Spotted testing multiple times, the updated Taigun will receive refreshed front and rear styling, redesigned alloy wheels, new colour options, and an upgraded feature list. Expected additions include a panoramic sunroof, rear massage seats, and updated seat upholstery. The 1.0-litre petrol engine is also expected to be paired with a new eight-speed torque converter automatic, replacing the existing six-speed unit. Prices are expected to start from Rs. 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

The Volkswagen Virtus will also receive its first mid-cycle update in 2026. Similar to the Taigun facelift, the sedan will get revised exterior styling, a refreshed interior theme, and additional features. It will continue to be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engine options, catering to buyers looking for performance as well as efficiency.

Volkswagen ID Polo

One of the most interesting upcoming models is the ID Polo, marking the return of the iconic Polo nameplate in an electric avatar. Teased globally, the ID Polo will be offered with 37kWh and 52kWh battery packs, with the larger unit delivering a claimed range of up to 450km. It will be slightly larger than the older Polo, measuring over four metres in length and offering a 435-litre boot. The electric hatchback will be underpinned by Volkswagen’s MEB Plus platform and will feature a front-wheel-drive layout.

Apart from these five launches, Volkswagen is also expected to bring in a second batch of the Golf GTI to India. This batch could be priced more competitively, benefiting from the revised import duty structure under the free trade agreement.