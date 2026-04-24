5 upcoming SUVs with new powertrains

Plug-in hybrids coming soon

Existing ICE cars to get EV powertrains

Efficiency is a big thing in 2026, and tightening emission norms and higher amounts of ethanol in petrol, all warrant a future-proof vehicle. Here's a list of five SUVs, which are set to launch in India with new powertrains.

Chery Jetour T2

This will be the first SUV under the JSW Motors’ umbrella. Made by the Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile, the Jetour T2 will come to India in its NEV (New Energy Vehicle) avatar - plug-in hybrid. This rugged SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre inline-four motor that churns out 154bhp/220Nm. This petrol powertrain is paired with an electric setup that churns out 221bhp/390Nm, paired with a 26.7kWh LFP battery pack. EV-only range stands at 139km.

Features of the Jetour T2 include a 15.6-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 50W wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and a 7nm Snapdragon 8155 automotive-grade chip. Expect a Q4 2026 showcase.

Chery iCAUR V23

The iCAUR V23 has been spied quite a few times on Indian roads. This four-seat SUV will likely be the first BEV under the JSW umbrella. Unlike the conventional EV styling, the iCAUR V23 has an open grille.

It is powered by a 201bhp/292Nm dual-motor AWD setup paired with 81.76kWh NMC battery pack. A mellowed-down version with a 2WD layout is also offered. It churns out 134bhp/189Nm, and is paired with a 59.93kWh LFP battery. NEDC-claimed range numbers stand at 430km (AWD) and 360km (2WD).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Essentially a Maruti e Vitara underneath the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be the carmaker’s first BEV in India. Visually, the Ebella has a changed front end.

Mechanically, the Ebella is powered by 49kWh and 61kWh LFP battery packs, with the lower-spec model churning out 142bhp/189Nm, and the range-topping variant getting a higher 172bhp/189Nm power figure. Claimed range goes up to 543km. Features include a 360° camera, 10.1-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment, JBL sound system, powered driver seat, wireless charging pad, and a reclining second row.

Tata Safari EV

The Safari EV will be Tata’s answer to the Mahindra XEV 9S. Set to be positioned above the Harrier EV in the Tata.ev lineup, the Safari EV will likely get the same AWD setup as the Harrier EV, although it may be mechanically upgraded. A larger battery is also expected.

Tata Sierra EV

The Sierra EV is highly likely to get a 4WD layout, and it will be an answer to the Mahindra BE 6. The Sierra EV is expected to get 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs paired with a mellowed-down motor, compared to what the Harrier EV gets. Like the new Punch EV, the Sierra EV should get lesser components in the e-drive system for better powertrain efficiency.

It will remain identical to the existing Sierra, with the exceptions being a closed-off grille, as well as EV-centric bits. Features will include the Arcade.ev app suite, updated dashboard and infotainment screens, same tri-cluster display in the premium variants, 18/19-inch tyres with aero-optimised alloys, panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate.