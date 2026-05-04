5 upcoming EVs in 2026

All confirmed for a 2026 launch

Mid-size SUV space to face heat across multiple powertrain options

As electric vehicles gain momentum in the Indian automotive landscape, several carmakers are hopping on the bandwagon. Some include new entrants, while legacy players eye out portfolio enhancements. Here is a list of five soon-to-debut electric cars.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata Motors will not leave the revived icon, the Sierra, with an ICE powertrain. The mid-size SUV is also set to receive an EV iteration. A 4x4 drivetrain is also expected to make its way with the EV.

Mechanically, the Sierra EV should get 55kWh and 65kWh battery packs, positioning it well between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV, in terms of battery capacity. The same should apply to the motor, which could utilise a mellowed-down state of tune as compared to the Harrier EV.

Tata Safari EV

The second product from the Tata.ev stable will be the Safari EV, and it will stand as an answer to the Mahindra XEV 9S.

This three-row eSUV will be positioned above the Harrier EV. While its powertrain details are not currently known, expect a slightly higher powertrain tune as opposed to the Harrier EV’s setup.

Toyota Ebella

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be the carmaker's first BEV in India. Although it is a Maruti e Vitara underneath, it has changed front and rear ends.

The Ebella has been revealed, but its price announcement is likely to happen this month. It gets the same 49kWh (142bhp/189Nm) and 61kWh (172bhp/189Nm) configurations as the e Vitara, with a range of up to 543km.

Kia Syros EV

The Kia Syros EV is confirmed for a July 2026 India showcase. While the refreshed ICE version is currently on sale, the EV will get some unique cosmetic and functional implementations.

The Syros EV is likely to mimic the international-spec Hyundai Inster EV, getting 42kWh, 95bhp/147Nm and 49kWh, 113bhp/147Nm powertrain combinations.

Vinfast VF 3

Vinfast India will attack the sub-Rs. 10 lakh segment with the VF 3 hatch - an MG Comet EV rival. It gets a competitive advantage against the MG, like fast charging and higher battery capacity.

Mechanically, the Vinfast VF 3 is powered by a 40.2bhp/110Nm RWD motor paired with an 18.64kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of up to 215km (NEDC). 10-70 per cent charge comes in at 36 minutes using a DC charger.