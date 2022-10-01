CarWale
    5 door Maruti Suzuki Jimny spied testing ahead of global debut

    Nikhil Puthran

    342 Views
    5 door Maruti Suzuki Jimny spied testing ahead of global debut

    - To be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine in both manual and automatic options

    - Likely to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

    The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mule was spotted on a few occasions. This time around, the upcoming model was spied testing in Leh, alongside the recently launched Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Thar. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. As seen in the images, the vehicle will retain most of the styling elements from the three-door version. 

    The upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will get traditional styling elements in the form of a five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, a large bumper with a honeycomb mesh pattern in the center and fog lamps on both ends, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Most of the interior details are expected to be shared with the three-door version. The feature list will include a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, and steering-mounted controls.

    Mechanically, the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15C petrol engine option in both manual and a six-speed torque converter option. More details about the upcoming model will be known post its official debut. 

    Image source - ICF

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
