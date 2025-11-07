30,000 Mahindra Electric SUVs Sold in Seven Months

First born electric models by Mahindra

Available in three versions with range of up to 683km

Mahindra has announced that it has sold over 30,000 units of its all-electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, within just seven months of launch. The two models, positioned as part of Mahindra’s new-generation Born Electric (BE) line-up, have quickly become some of the fastest-selling EVs in the country.

Deliveries of both models began in March 2025, and by September, the cumulative sales had already crossed the 20,000-unit mark. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that total sales have reached 30,000 units, reflecting strong demand and growing acceptance of Mahindra’s electric SUV range.

Built on Mahindra’s advanced INGLO electric platform, the BE 6 and XEV 9e are offered with 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack options, delivering a claimed range of up to 683km on a single charge.

With this achievement, Mahindra continues to strengthen its foothold in India’s fast-growing EV market. The success of the BE 6 and XEV 9e underlines the brand’s strategic transition from conventional ICE vehicles to a more electrified portfolio, positioning it as one of the key players in the country’s electric mobility space. To take this EV push further, the brand will soon launch its first electric seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9s in the country later this month.