CarWale
    AD

    30,000 Mahindra Electric SUVs Sold in Seven Months

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    29,051 Views
    30,000 Mahindra Electric SUVs Sold in Seven Months
    • First born electric models by Mahindra
    • Available in three versions with range of up to 683km

    Mahindra has announced that it has sold over 30,000 units of its all-electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, within just seven months of launch. The two models, positioned as part of Mahindra’s new-generation Born Electric (BE) line-up, have quickly become some of the fastest-selling EVs in the country.

    Deliveries of both models began in March 2025, and by September, the cumulative sales had already crossed the 20,000-unit mark. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that total sales have reached 30,000 units, reflecting strong demand and growing acceptance of Mahindra’s electric SUV range.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Right Side View

    Built on Mahindra’s advanced INGLO electric platform, the BE 6 and XEV 9e are offered with 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack options, delivering a claimed range of up to 683km on a single charge.

    With this achievement, Mahindra continues to strengthen its foothold in India’s fast-growing EV market. The success of the BE 6 and XEV 9e underlines the brand’s strategic transition from conventional ICE vehicles to a more electrified portfolio, positioning it as one of the key players in the country’s electric mobility space. To take this EV push further, the brand will soon launch its first electric seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9s in the country later this month.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New Mini Countryman SE All4 Launched in India at Rs. 66.90 Lakh
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Achieves Three Crore Cumulative Domestic Sales Milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra
    Launching Soon
    Nov 2025
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 12.50 - 18.05 LakhEstimated Price

    25th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Launching Soon
    Nov 2025
    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift
    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra BE 6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    BangaloreRs. 20.04 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.07 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.04 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.03 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 20.21 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.05 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 30,000 Mahindra Electric SUVs Sold in Seven Months