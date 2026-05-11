2027 Hyundai Tucson Interior Spied

17-inch central screen

PHEV likely

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson, internally codenamed NX5, has been spied again. This time around, these spy shots give a glimpse of the upcoming iteration's interior.

While we have known that the next-gen Tucson will be powered by the Pleos OS, the same has been confirmed by a large, freestanding touchscreen, likely sized at 17 inches, which is larger than a laptop. The Pleos tablet is based on Android, and it will also support Gleo AI, a ChatGPT-like model with enhanced neural processing for human-like interactions. This is also accompanied by a 9.9-inch instrument cluster. The good bit is the fact that there is a plethora of buttons. A driver monitoring system (seated atop the steering column) is also present. This means that the SUV will get better ADAS functionality.

The 2027 Hyundai Tucson sports a boxy design alongside a clamshell hood, under which will lie a hybrid powertrain, substituting diesel at the global fore. One of these is expected to be a plug-in hybrid, which will likely amount to a 300bhp+ cumulative output. This should be in line with the upcoming slew of Chinese PHEVs, delivering about 100 kilometres on a full charge, and 1,000km combined.

Interior spy shot source