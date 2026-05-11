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    2027 Hyundai Tucson Interior Spied

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    2027 Hyundai Tucson Interior Spied
    • 17-inch central screen
    • PHEV likely

    The new-gen Hyundai Tucson, internally codenamed NX5, has been spied again. This time around, these spy shots give a glimpse of the upcoming iteration's interior.

    While we have known that the next-gen Tucson will be powered by the Pleos OS, the same has been confirmed by a large, freestanding touchscreen, likely sized at 17 inches, which is larger than a laptop. The Pleos tablet is based on Android, and it will also support Gleo AI, a ChatGPT-like model with enhanced neural processing for human-like interactions. This is also accompanied by a 9.9-inch instrument cluster. The good bit is the fact that there is a plethora of buttons. A driver monitoring system (seated atop the steering column) is also present. This means that the SUV will get better ADAS functionality.

    Hyundai Tucson facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2027 Hyundai Tucson sports a boxy design alongside a clamshell hood, under which will lie a hybrid powertrain, substituting diesel at the global fore. One of these is expected to be a plug-in hybrid, which will likely amount to a 300bhp+ cumulative output. This should be in line with the upcoming slew of Chinese PHEVs, delivering about 100 kilometres on a full charge, and 1,000km combined.

    Interior spy shot source

    Hyundai Tucson Facelift Image
    Hyundai Tucson Facelift
    Rs. 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh
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