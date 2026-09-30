2027 BMW 3 Series Unveiled: M340i Replaced by M350

M350 faster by 0.3 seconds

High-performance EV in 2027

After the BMW 5 and 7 Series, the 3 Series has entered the Neue Klasse design language. The sporty M340i has also been replaced by the M350 in the flagship performance side of things. Both M350 (ICE) and the i3 (EV) have been unveiled globally, with an India launch timeline unspecified for now.

Design-wise, the BMW 3 Series has an illuminated kidney grille, tyre sizes ranging between 19-21 inches for the electric, and 18-20 inches for the ICE. Individual colourways for the 3 Series will be available 2027 onwards. Internal features include a panoramic sunroof, powered seats with memory, 17.9-inch centre screen, pillar-to-pillar BMW Panoramic iDrive display strip, no instrument cluster, 3D heads-up display, and ambient lights. The centre screen runs on an AOSP-based (Android Open Source Project) BMW OS X, and it also supports OTA updates.

Mechanically, the BMW 3 Series has two powertrain options – the i3 and the M350. The i3 has two variants – i3 50 xDrive and i3 40 xDrive, out of which the former is powered by a 462bhp/645Nm motor paired with a 108.7kWh battery, and it delivers a claimed range of 912km. 0-100kmph comes in 4.7 seconds. The i3 40 xDrive is powered by a 369bhp motor paired with an 82.8kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 710km. A more powerful variant, i3 M60 xDrive, will be launched in 2027. The EV supports DC fast charging of up to 400kW.

The show-stopper would be the ICE M350 xDrive, which is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six motor that churns out 437bhp/580Nm. 0-100kmph comes in 4.1 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds faster than the M340i’s 4.4-second run. The more affordable 320 churns out 208bhp/330Nm via a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder motor. Both ICE models are equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system.