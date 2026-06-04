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    2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched in India at Rs. 19.72 Lakh

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched in India at Rs. 19.72 Lakh
    • Receives revised exterior styling and refreshed interior theme
    • Gets new features such as TPMS and wireless charger
    • Continues with the 2.4-litre diesel engine and manual gearbox

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2026 Innova Crysta in India, with prices starting at Rs. 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest update for the popular MPV introduces subtle design revisions, additional convenience features, and a refreshed cabin theme, while retaining the mechanical package that has made it a favourite among both private and fleet buyers.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Front View

    On the outside, the updated Innova Crysta gets a redesigned radiator grille and revised front bumper garnish, lending the MPV a more premium and assertive appearance. At the rear, Toyota has updated the bumper garnish to further enhance the vehicle's road presence. While the changes are not extensive, they help freshen the MPV's appearance without altering its familiar silhouette.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Dashboard

    The cabin receives a more noticeable set of updates. Toyota has introduced new dual-tone leather seat upholstery along with revised trim elements finished in Grace Copper. The dashboard, door trims, and various bezels now feature copper accents and wood-pattern inserts, giving the interior a richer and more contemporary feel. The company has also updated the detailing around the AC controls, switches, and rear seat-back table.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Seats

    The feature list has been expanded with the addition of a wireless charger and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). These join the existing equipment package, which includes a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Innova Crysta continues to be Toyota's tried-and-tested 2.4-litre diesel engine paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner remains one of the key reasons for the MPV's popularity, thanks to its strong low-end performance, relaxed cruising ability, and long-distance comfort. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of up to 15kmpl.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Driver Knee Airbag

    Safety equipment remains unchanged and includes seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, ABS with EBD, and brake assist. The Innova Crysta continues to offer the same blend of comfort, practicality, and dependability that has helped it build a loyal customer base over the last two decades.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Left Front Three Quarter

    The updated Innova Crysta is available in five exterior colours: Platinum White Pearl, Super White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic.

    The launch of the refreshed Innova Crysta comes at an interesting time for Toyota. While the Innova HyCross has increasingly become the brand's flagship MPV, the diesel-powered Crysta continues to enjoy strong demand from buyers seeking durability, practicality, and long-distance comfort.

    Industry reports have also suggested that the Innova Crysta could be discontinued by 2027 as Toyota gradually transitions towards newer and more electrified products. If that turns out to be the case, this update could potentially be the final significant refresh for one of India's most successful MPVs before it eventually bows out of the market.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    BangaloreRs. 24.48 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 23.62 Lakh
    PuneRs. 23.94 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 24.67 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 22.30 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 25.13 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 23.09 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 23.46 Lakh

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