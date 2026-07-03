2026 Renault Kwid Variants Explained

List pared down to two variants

No mechanical changes

Launched in India

Renault has launched a 2026 update for its Kwid micro SUV. The update sees no major design changes, and instead the changes have been passed on to the variant matrix. They have trimmed the fat and brought the list down to two variants. You get it in the Evolution variant, the entry-level model, and the Climber variant, the fully loaded model, as you see in the video and photos.

Evolution

The entry-level Evolution MT is priced at Rs 4.5 lakh while the AT is priced at Rs.4.89 lakh, and for this kind of money you get the following:

LED DRLs

LED cluster

8.0-inch infotainment system with phone mirroring

Keyless entry

Traction control system

Climber

Moving on, the fully loaded Climber variant is priced at Rs. 5.14 lakh for the MT and 5.60 lakh for the AT. Renault is going big on online bookings for the Kwid, and if you take that route, then you will get the Climber MT for Rs. 4.99 lakh and the Climber AT for Rs. 5.45 lakh

Additional features of the Climber variant include

Dual tone paint scheme

Dual tone wheel covers

Roof rails

Door cladding

Reverse camera

Steering-mounted audio controls

All 4 power windows

Power mirrors

Rear parcel shelf

Six airbags

Competition check

The entry-level segment, despite seeing waning demand, still had quite a few players. For the price of this new Kwid range, you get the Maruti S-Presso, Maruti WagonR, Maruti Celerio and its main rival, the Maruti Alto. You can also look at entry versions of the Tata Tiago. Maruti has a bigger network, and excluding the Alto, all its models are bigger than the Kwid. But the Kwid offers more features, SUV styling and higher ground clearance. It's a similar story with the Tata Tiago, which is a bigger car and backed by a larger service network than the Kwid. But the Kwid once again offers SUV styling, higher ground clearance and more features for equivalent pricing.