2026 Renault Kwid Variants Explained

- List pared down to two variants
- No mechanical changes
Launched in India
Renault has launched a 2026 update for its Kwid micro SUV. The update sees no major design changes, and instead the changes have been passed on to the variant matrix. They have trimmed the fat and brought the list down to two variants. You get it in the Evolution variant, the entry-level model, and the Climber variant, the fully loaded model, as you see in the video and photos.
Evolution
The entry-level Evolution MT is priced at Rs 4.5 lakh while the AT is priced at Rs.4.89 lakh, and for this kind of money you get the following:
LED DRLs
LED cluster
8.0-inch infotainment system with phone mirroring
Keyless entry
Traction control system
Climber
Moving on, the fully loaded Climber variant is priced at Rs. 5.14 lakh for the MT and 5.60 lakh for the AT. Renault is going big on online bookings for the Kwid, and if you take that route, then you will get the Climber MT for Rs. 4.99 lakh and the Climber AT for Rs. 5.45 lakh
Additional features of the Climber variant include
Dual tone paint scheme
Dual tone wheel covers
Roof rails
Door cladding
Reverse camera
Steering-mounted audio controls
All 4 power windows
Power mirrors
Rear parcel shelf
Six airbags
Competition check
The entry-level segment, despite seeing waning demand, still had quite a few players. For the price of this new Kwid range, you get the Maruti S-Presso, Maruti WagonR, Maruti Celerio and its main rival, the Maruti Alto. You can also look at entry versions of the Tata Tiago. Maruti has a bigger network, and excluding the Alto, all its models are bigger than the Kwid. But the Kwid offers more features, SUV styling and higher ground clearance. It's a similar story with the Tata Tiago, which is a bigger car and backed by a larger service network than the Kwid. But the Kwid once again offers SUV styling, higher ground clearance and more features for equivalent pricing.