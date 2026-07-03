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    2026 Renault Kwid Variants Explained

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    Desirazu Venkat
    39,991 Views
    2026 Renault Kwid Variants Explained
    • List pared down to two variants
    • No mechanical changes

    Launched in India

    Renault has launched a 2026 update for its Kwid micro SUV. The update sees no major design changes, and instead the changes have been passed on to the variant matrix. They have trimmed the fat and brought the list down to two variants. You get it in the Evolution variant, the entry-level model, and the Climber variant, the fully loaded model, as you see in the video and photos.

    Renault Kwid Facelift Wheel

    Evolution

    The entry-level Evolution MT is priced at Rs 4.5 lakh while the AT is priced at Rs.4.89 lakh, and for this kind of money you get the following:

    LED DRLs

    LED cluster

    8.0-inch infotainment system with phone mirroring

    Keyless entry

    Traction control system

    Interior Dashboard

    Climber

    Moving on, the fully loaded Climber variant is priced at Rs. 5.14 lakh for the MT and 5.60 lakh for the AT. Renault is going big on online bookings for the Kwid, and if you take that route, then you will get the Climber MT for Rs. 4.99 lakh and the Climber AT for Rs. 5.45 lakh

    Additional features of the Climber variant include

    Dual tone paint scheme

    Dual tone wheel covers

    Roof rails

    Door cladding

    Reverse camera

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    All 4 power windows

    Power mirrors

    Rear parcel shelf

    Six airbags

    Competition check

    The entry-level segment, despite seeing waning demand, still had quite a few players. For the price of this new Kwid range, you get the Maruti S-Presso, Maruti WagonR, Maruti Celerio and its main rival, the Maruti Alto. You can also look at entry versions of the Tata Tiago. Maruti has a bigger network, and excluding the Alto, all its models are bigger than the Kwid. But the Kwid offers more features, SUV styling and higher ground clearance. It's a similar story with the Tata Tiago, which is a bigger car and backed by a larger service network than the Kwid. But the Kwid once again offers SUV styling, higher ground clearance and more features for equivalent pricing.

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    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.53 Lakhonwards
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    New Renault Kwid Launched in India at Rs. 4.53 Lakh

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    Renault Kwid Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 5.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.12 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.74 Lakh
    PuneRs. 5.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.11 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.79 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.08 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 5.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 5.97 Lakh

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