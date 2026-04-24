2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography launched in India at Rs. 1.59 crore

Autobiography variant for Sport introduced in India for the first time

Two exclusive colours

Range Rover has launched the 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography in India at Rs. 1.59 crore. This is the first time that the Sport has got an Autobiography variant. The launch of this variant also sees the introduction of two new colour options.

On the outside it gets Red brake calipers, Autobiography badging, and 22-inch Satin Black wheels with Gloss black contrast. It will be offered in two new colors – Borasco Grey and Ostuni Pearl White, alongside Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey. Inside, the Range Rover Sport Autobiography gets the Full Extended Leather Upgrade, that includes leather seatbacks, premium carpet mats and illuminated metal tread plates with Autobiography script. Both the petrol and diesel engine options are 3.0-litre engine with mild-hybrid technology. Both engines get a ZF eight-speed AT and AWD with the automaker’s legendary Terrain Response system.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “Range Rover Sport Autobiography represents the perfect expression of performance luxury for our Indian clients. With its advanced dynamic technologies, distinctive Autobiography craftsmanship and exclusive new colour options, it delivers an emotionally engaging drive while remaining true to Range Rover’s core values of refinement and capability. We are delighted to open bookings for this exceptional vehicle, which further strengthens our portfolio in India.”