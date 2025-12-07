2026 Maruti Brezza Spotted Testing Again

• No CNG badge

• Likely to get a Victoris-style front grille

The 2026 Maruti Brezza was spotted testing again. Although it's still a wrapped test mule, there are a few distinctions.

To begin with, this Brezza did not have a CNG badge, hinting at a petrol version. Additionally, a brief look at the cabin does not give away any interior revamp. The only concealed bits - the front and rear ends - appear to be changed. Out of these, a Victoris-style fascia is likely. The upcoming Brezza's alloys may get the same black treatment as the existing test mule.

Mechanically, the 2026 Brezza should remain mechanically unchanged, carrying over the same 1.5L K15C engine, tuned to churn out 102bhp/137Nm.

