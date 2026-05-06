2026 Maruti Brezza Spied With Underbody CNG Tank: Different Approach to The Game

Expected to arrive later this year

Will get revised design and new features

Maruti continues testing the updated Brezza sub-compact SUV ahead of its anticipated launch later this year. Fresh spy shots shared on the web reveal a test mule of the model spotted in public under heavy camouflage.

The biggest change that the Brezza will bring along with this update is the underbody CNG tank, visible in the latest spy shots. This technology, currently offered only with the Victoris mid-size SUV, is expected to make its way to other models from the Maruti range too, in the near future. Moving the CNG tank from the boot to the underbody will leverage additional bootspace.

Maruti is one of the four brands in this segment to offer a CNG version, with other companies being Tata Motors, Renault, and Nissan, with the Nexon, Kiger, and Magnite, respectively. Other carmakers like Skoda and Mahindra are actively considering CNG for their models in this segment, the Kylaq and the XUV 3XO, but these are still some time away. While the Kiger and Magnite offer a CNG version as a dealer-level fitment, the Nexon gets it as a factory fit, and further ups the ante by offering it with a turbo-petrol engine.

While the Nexon has a dual-CNG cylinder setup, the Brezza offers only a single tank unit. That said, the former has a capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent), while the Brezza has a marginally lower capacity of 55 litres. Even if we take into consideration the ARAI-certified mileage of 17.44km/kg and 25.51km/kg for the Nexon and Brezza respectively, the Brezza can easily triumph over the Nexon. Additionally, with an increased bootspace with the underbody CNG cylinder, its only a win-win situation for customers purchasing this Maruti SUV in the near future.

Additional details from the spy images of the 2026 Brezza test mule include a revised LED tail light setup and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Elsewhere, the model is likely to get new front and rear bumpers, revised grille, and tweaked headlamps. Also up for offer could be a larger touchscreen unit and a new six-speed manual gearbox.

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