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    2026 Maruti Brezza Spied Again: Changed Front, New Powertrain Combination

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    2026 Maruti Brezza Spied Again: Changed Front, New Powertrain Combination
    • Chrome bits added
    • 6MT confirmed

    Shortly after wrapped test mule sightings, the front of the 2026 Brezza has finally been spied. Although we wouldn’t explicitly say that the front end underwent a radical change, an uncamouflaged sighting shows subtle changes.

    To begin with, the front end now utilises chrome accents in lieu of the erstwhile iteration’s black ones. While the current-gen version has a black cladding that connects the fog lamp with the air intake module, the 2026 version was sighted with a separate fog light housing, and no cladding connects it with air intakes. We can also see dual-tone ORVMs and a chrome accent on the side cladding.

    The most significant change is in the powertrain – while we’ve seen the new Brezza get a 6MT system, we aren’t sure about the engine it would be paired with. Our guess work says that it is likely to be a naturally aspirated petrol motor with 6MT for better gear ratios and cruising speeds, and not a turbo-petrol unit.

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    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 Lakh
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