2026 Maruti Brezza Spied Again: Changed Front, New Powertrain Combination

Chrome bits added

6MT confirmed

Shortly after wrapped test mule sightings, the front of the 2026 Brezza has finally been spied. Although we wouldn’t explicitly say that the front end underwent a radical change, an uncamouflaged sighting shows subtle changes.

To begin with, the front end now utilises chrome accents in lieu of the erstwhile iteration’s black ones. While the current-gen version has a black cladding that connects the fog lamp with the air intake module, the 2026 version was sighted with a separate fog light housing, and no cladding connects it with air intakes. We can also see dual-tone ORVMs and a chrome accent on the side cladding.

The most significant change is in the powertrain – while we’ve seen the new Brezza get a 6MT system, we aren’t sure about the engine it would be paired with. Our guess work says that it is likely to be a naturally aspirated petrol motor with 6MT for better gear ratios and cruising speeds, and not a turbo-petrol unit.

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