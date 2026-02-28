2026 Maruti Brezza Spied Again: Changed Front, New Powertrain Combination

- Chrome bits added
- 6MT confirmed
Shortly after wrapped test mule sightings, the front of the 2026 Brezza has finally been spied. Although we wouldn’t explicitly say that the front end underwent a radical change, an uncamouflaged sighting shows subtle changes.
To begin with, the front end now utilises chrome accents in lieu of the erstwhile iteration’s black ones. While the current-gen version has a black cladding that connects the fog lamp with the air intake module, the 2026 version was sighted with a separate fog light housing, and no cladding connects it with air intakes. We can also see dual-tone ORVMs and a chrome accent on the side cladding.
The most significant change is in the powertrain – while we’ve seen the new Brezza get a 6MT system, we aren’t sure about the engine it would be paired with. Our guess work says that it is likely to be a naturally aspirated petrol motor with 6MT for better gear ratios and cruising speeds, and not a turbo-petrol unit.