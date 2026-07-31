2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Reaches Local Dealers: Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed

Prices expected to be announced in the coming weeks

Gets digital displays from the Thar Roxx

Even as we wait in anticipation to see what Mahindra has in store for us at their annual Independence Day event, the carmaker is preparing to introduce an update in its current lineup. The updated Scorpio N has been spotted being unloaded from a truck before heading to a dealer facility.

As seen in the images here, one of the biggest changes for the refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N will arrive in the form of a panoramic sunroof. A previously leaked video also confirmed the larger touchscreen unit and the fully digital instrument cluster, both borrowed from the Thar Roxx.

Elsewhere, the model will get a 360-degree camera, 65W Type-C charging ports for the first and second rows, and a fresh design for the alloy wheels. Additionally, the AC vents in the centre console have been revised due to the addition of the new touchscreen system.

We expect Mahindra to continue with the same engine options on the 2026 Scorpio N as the outgoing car. These include 2.0-ltire turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel units paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. Also up for offer will be the brand’s 4Xplor system.

Image Source: Banjabi_explores