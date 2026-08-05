2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched in India at Rs. 13.69 lakh

Gets 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and a bigger infotainment screen

Offered in seven variants across two engine options

Mahindra has officially launched the 2026 Scorpio-N with a feature upgrade, adding a set of additions. It starts at Rs. 13.69 lakh, ex-showroom and is offered across seven variants along with petrol and diesel powertrain options.

The headline addition is the panoramic sunroof, which comes as part of the top-spec Z8L variant. Alongside it, the Z8L also gets a 540-degree surround view camera with a blind view monitor. The infotainment setup has also been upgraded across the mid and upper variants. The dashboard now houses a 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical buttons. The analogue instrument cluster is replaced with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with three configurable display layouts

The Z8T and above variants now roll on upsized 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, stepping up from the 17-inch units. A 65-watt USB Type-C fast-charging port in the front row is a new addition

The Scorpio-N continues with its existing engine lineup. The petrol option is the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine while the diesel is the 2.2-litre unit, both available with 2WD and 4WD configurations across manual and automatic gearbox options.

The range starts at Rs. 13.69 lakh for the Z2 petrol manual and goes up to Rs. 25.49 lakh for the range-topping Z8L ADAS 7-seater diesel 4WD automatic, all ex-showroom.