2026 Mahindra Scorpio N: Hits and Misses

Mechanically unchanged with an electronically locking differential

Insufficiently updated in a few areas

The previous generation of the Scorpio N was launched in 2022, and with stellar offerings like the XEV 9S, a Mahindra made another Mahindra feel dated and out of place. The Scorpio N, as a long-standing nameplate, was due for a refresh. Now that the 2026 iteration has been launched at a price bracket of Rs. 13.69-25.49 lakh. It has been updated, but is it enough? Here’s a list of everything it got right (hits), and what could have been better (misses).

Hits

Updated screens: The 2026 Scorpio N now gets a larger, 12.3-inch infotainment screen and physical button controls, as well as a new 10.25-inch instrument cluster, which is fully digital. In the midst of futuristic design languages, this implementation is understated yet updated.

Panoramic sunroof: Some like a larger sunroof, and some don’t. A larger glass area makes the cabin feel more airy.

65W USB-C ports: Faster output comes with the convenience of the reduction of cable clutter.

540° panoramic view: This is essentially a 360° implementation, but with an under-bumper view added to the feed. This helps in off-road scenarios and parking in areas with stray animals.

Misses

No third-row AC vents: The updated Scorpio N does not get AC vents in the third row, which is a bit of a let-down.

No sliding second row: The 2026 Scorpio N’s second row cannot be slid forward and backward, and this proves to be ergonomically restrictive, especially for taller occupants.

No six standard airbags: The base-spec Scorpio N still does not get six airbags as standard, and this is a big miss in an SUV.

No telescopic (reach) adjustment for the steering: This has been carried over from the previous iteration, and it does warrant an update.

Barring aforementioned changes, the 2026 Scorpio N still continues with the same 2.0-litre turbo and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The petrol version churns out 200bhp/370Nm (MT) and 200bhp/380Nm (AT), whereas the diesel version churns out 172bhp/370Nm (MT) and 172bhp/400Nm (AT).