2026 Land Rover Defender Unveiled, Gets New Vertex Edition

Octa’s V8 engine detuned by 93bhp

Gets new Namib Orange shade

110 variant gets a new six-seat configuration

Land Rover has expanded its global Defender line-up with the introduction of the new Vertex Edition. Positioned alongside the X trim, the new variant claims on offering an urban character while retaining the SUV's rugged capability. Besides the Vertex Edition, the 2026 model year Defender also receives updated styling, additional paint options, revised powertrains, and a new six-seat configuration for the 110.

The biggest talking point is the new Defender Vertex, which gets a more muscular appearance courtesy of an extended Exterior Pack. It features redesigned front and rear bumpers finished in Shadow Atlas matte shade, a larger front grille, revised fog lamps, a gloss black tailgate spoiler, body coloured lower body cladding, and a body coloured spare wheel cover.

The Vertex Edition rides on new 22-inch alloy wheels finished in Satin Dark Grey as standard, while 22-inch Gloss Black and 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels are available as optional extras. Buyers can choose from Fuji White, Santorini Black, Woolstone Green, Borasco Grey, Carpathian Grey, and the Patagonia White Matte Wrap hues. It also gets a unique shade in the form of Namib Orange shade.

Inside, the Vertex Edition can be specified with Windsor Leather, and the new Forged Textile upholstery. The latter is made from 100 per cent knitted polyester and debuts on the Defender range. Depending on the body style, the SUV also comes equipped with three-zone or four-zone climate control, an air quality sensor, and a domestic power socket as standard.

Another notable update is the Defender 110's new six-seat configuration. Replacing the conventional second row bench are two individual captain chairs that offer improved comfort, easier access to the third row, additional legroom, and extra storage space between the seats.

The flagship Defender Octa has also undergone revisions. In Europe and selected overseas markets, the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 has been recalibrated to comply with stricter Euro 6e emissions regulations. As a result, the output has dropped from 626bhp to 533bhp, although torque remains unchanged at 750Nm. The 0 to 100kmph sprint now takes 4.4 seconds, 0.4 seconds slower than before.