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    2026 Kia Syros Arrives at Dealerships Across India

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    Jay Shah

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    2026 Kia Syros Arrives at Dealerships Across India
    • New variants and colour options added
    • Higher trims lose select premium features

    The updated 2026 Kia Syros has started arriving at dealerships across India following its recent update. With the refresh, Kia has revised the variant lineup, introduced new colour options, and made feature adjustments in a bid to improve the compact SUV’s appeal and positioning in the segment.

    Kia has added four new variants to the Syros range, namely HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O). The SUV also receives three new exterior paint options including Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, and Magma Red.

    While the overall silhouette and styling remain largely unchanged, the updated Syros gets subtle cosmetic revisions. These include reprofiled front and rear bumpers with body coloured and black inserts, along with horizontally positioned LED fog lamps. It also gets a new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, Kia has introduced neon-finished brake callipers, similar to those seen on the Seltos.

    Kia Syros Dashboard

    In an effort to position the Syros more competitively, Kia has removed certain premium features from higher variants. Depending on the trim, the SUV now misses out on ADAS functions, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, and one-touch power window operation.

    Mechanically, the Syros remains unchanged. It continues to be offered with 1.0 litre turbo petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine options, both available with manual and automatic gearbox choices. The updated Kia Syros range is priced from Rs. 8.40 lakh and goes up to Rs. 15.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

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    Kia Syros Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.81 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.05 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.50 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.04 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.26 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.98 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.51 Lakh

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