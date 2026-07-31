2026 Indonesia Motor Show Recap: Five Cars That Impressed Us

The curtains have now fallen on the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, and after spending days exploring every hall, concept, launch, and technology showcase, one thing became quite evident. Indonesia is no longer just another regional motor show. It has become a preview of what could shape the Indian market over the next few years.

While there were dozens of exciting cars on display, we narrowed our list down to five models that, in our opinion, matter the most from an Indian perspective. Some are almost certain to arrive here, while others simply have the potential to disrupt their respective segments if manufacturers get their strategy right.

Maruti Suzuki XL7 – The XL6 facelift India has been waiting for

Ironically, the XL7 does not feel particularly exciting for Indonesia. It carries over the familiar interior, continues with a similar powertrain, and the changes are largely limited to the exterior.

But look at it through an Indian lens, and it suddenly becomes one of the most important cars at the show.

Maruti Suzuki has already shown with the new Brezza that a successful product does not necessarily need a complete overhaul. A meaningful facelift with updated styling, improved technology, and smarter packaging is often enough.

That is exactly why the XL7 deserves attention. We expect the India-bound XL6 facelift to borrow its sharper exterior styling while gaining the larger infotainment system, newer features, connected technology, and convenience equipment seen on the latest Brezza and other recent Maruti Suzuki models. Add the underbody-mounted CNG setup and possibly the strong-hybrid powertrain, and Maruti Suzuki could once again have a segment leader without reinventing the wheel.

Jetour T2 i-DM and iCAUR V23 – China's biggest opportunity in India

If there was one takeaway from GIIAS 2026, it was this: Chinese manufacturers are no longer just catching up. In several areas, they have already moved ahead.

With JSW Motors preparing to introduce multiple Chery-owned brands in India, the Jetour T2 i-DM and the iCAUR V23 were easily among the most exciting products we inspected.

Both SUVs feel tailor-made for Indian buyers. They offer bold, Defender-inspired styling, premium cabins, technology that rivals luxury brands, and modern electrified powertrains, including EV and plug-in hybrid options. More importantly, they have the potential to be aggressively priced because they originate from one of the world's most competitive automotive markets.

China's rapid progress in vehicle software, battery technology, digital interfaces, and manufacturing quality is impossible to ignore today. These are no longer products that simply compete on price. They genuinely challenge manufacturers that have been building cars for over a century.

Everything now depends on pricing. If JSW Motors manages to position these SUVs correctly, it could be sitting on one of the strongest product portfolios among new entrants in India.

BMW iX3 – A design that divides, but technology that impresses

BMW's latest design language continues to split opinions, and the new iX3 is unlikely to change that. Some will love its bold styling, while others may never warm up to it.

However, once you spend time around the car, the conversation quickly shifts away from its looks. The cabin quality, digital experience, materials, and overall execution make the iX3 feel like one of the most technologically advanced BMWs yet.

The claimed driving range of over 800km only strengthens its appeal, especially for markets such as India where range anxiety remains a concern. Whenever it arrives here, expect it to attract plenty of attention—not just because of its styling, but because of what it brings underneath.

Toyota Fortuner Biofuel prototypes – The future may not be fully electric

Electrification may dominate headlines, but biofuels continue to gather momentum behind the scenes.

Governments are pushing them, manufacturers are investing in them, and regardless of public opinion, the conversation is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Toyota used GIIAS 2026 to showcase two particularly interesting Fortuner prototypes. One is compatible with E100 ethanol, while the other runs on B50 biodiesel.

For India, this is significant for two reasons. First, it involves one of the country's most aspirational SUVs. Second, it shows that Toyota is actively preparing for multiple fuel pathways instead of relying solely on electrification.

There is no confirmation about production or an India launch, but seeing these technologies evolve on one of India's favourite SUVs certainly makes them worth watching.

Honda Prelude – Exactly the kind of Honda enthusiasts have been asking for

Honda has always preferred taking the long route rather than chasing every trend. The Prelude, however, feels refreshingly different.

It has the proportions of a sports coupe, styling that turns heads instantly, and enough performance credentials to remind buyers that Honda still knows how to build exciting cars. Power comes from a front-mounted 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid setup producing around 200bhp, while the cabin strikes a balance between sportiness and everyday usability.

This is exactly the sort of halo product Honda needs in India.

Whether it succeeds here will ultimately depend on pricing. Bring it in at the right number, and it could bring enthusiasts back into Honda showrooms. Price it too aggressively, and it risks becoming another niche import admired more on social media than on Indian roads.

Honourable mentions

Several other models also deserve a mention.

The Hyundai Niera concept previews what we know as the Kia Carens Clavis EV. The Volvo EX90 is heading to India soon, while the Jaecoo J5 EV is another promising SUV that JSW Motors is working on for our market. Then there is the Wuling Eksion, which is expected to evolve into the MG Starlight for India.

Looking ahead

Not everything we expected made an appearance. The Kia Sorento, Hyundai i20, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid were notably absent from the show floor.

Even so, GIIAS 2026 proved once again why it has become one of the most important automotive exhibitions for Indian enthusiasts. Many of the products showcased here are likely to influence what we eventually see in our own market.

The next big stop is the Bharat Mobility Expo early next year, and if GIIAS is anything to go by, there's plenty to look forward to.