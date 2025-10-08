2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Unveiled: Bookings to Open Soon

Available only in the diesel 4x2 guise

Offered across manual and automatic transmissions

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially announced the debut of the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition. Bookings of this special edition version will commence later this week and can be made on the official website or at Toyota dealerships.

Changes to the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition include a new grille, lip spoilers for the front and rear bumpers, and chrome inserts. Also up for offer is a roof finished in black, as well as gloss black alloy wheels. There are three colours to choose from, including Attitude black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver. The interior of the new Fortuner Leader Edition comes with black and maroon dual-tone seats and door trims, auto-folding mirrors, illuminated scuff plates, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Powering the refreshed Fortuner Leader Edition is a 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 201bhp of power and 500Nm, mated with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. This offering is available exclusively with the 4X2 (RWD) configuration.