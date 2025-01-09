CarWale
    2025 Tata Tiago teased for the first time

    Desirazu Venkat

    2025 Tata Tiago teased for the first time
    • Could be revealed during the Auto Expo
    • No mechanical changes expected

    The 2025 Tata Tiago hatchback has been teased for the first time. It’s expected to be revealed during the upcoming 2025 Auto Expo, and the price will be announced shortly after.

    What we know so far

    The teaser image showcases the same silhouette as the current model, with the same design for the wheels and shark fin antenna. The face is expected to get some minor changes, and Tata has confirmed that there will be new colour options.

    Updated features

    The big changes are expected to come inside, with additional features in terms of luxury and comfort. This list is expected to include a new touchscreen system, updates to the connected car tech, optional sunroof variants, and new cabin colour schemes.

    The EV will get exactly the same changes but with different colour options to match the EV nature of the vehicle.

    Powertrain options

    No mechanical changes are expected and it will continue with the 1.2-litre engine that can be had in both petrol and CNG guise. The EV’s battery pack and motor too are expected to continue unchanged from the current model.

    Competition check

    The Tiago’s is Tata’s smallest vehicle and takes on a variety of vehicles like the Renault Kwid, Maruti S-Presso, Maruti Celerio and the Maruti Alto. The EV goes up against the MG Comet.

    Tata Tiago
